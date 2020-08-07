Two held for browsing child pornography in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime (CC) police have taken two persons into custody for browsing and viewing child pornography online. The arrested were identified as Mohammed Feroz, a resident of Lalapet and Prashanth Kumar, an MBA graduate from Kacheguda.

Cybercrime ACP KVM Prasad said that those who are viewing, browsing, uploading or downloading the child pornography will be traced based on their IP addresses and sent to Crime Investigation Department (CID). "15 such IP addresses were found from Hyderabad alone by the CID, he added.

According to the cybercrime inspector Mohan Rao, Feroz has downloaded child pornography content and uploaded it on his social media from phone using his mobile data while another one Prashanth browsed for child porn and viewed the content. He also uploaded some photos on Google after downloading them from other websites, Mohan Rao added.

Meanwhile, the CC police added that they had searched for such content on various search engines last year and their activity was cracked down.