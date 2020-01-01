Trending :
Two held for peddling drugs in Hyderabad

The police have arrested two people for allegedly selling drugs here on Tuesday night at Miyapur. The drugs were learned to have smuggled from Chennai...

The police have arrested two people for allegedly selling drugs here on Tuesday night at Miyapur. The drugs were learned to have smuggled from Chennai to sell in Hyderabad. The police seized the drugs from them and are investigating.

On the eve of New Year, the police intensified the checks across the city to prevent any untoward incident from occuring. On December 30, 2019, the police arrested one Shabaz, a native of Mumbai from peddling drugs.

Six grams of cocaine, 4 grams of MDMA and one weighing machine have been seized from his possession.

