Two killed and eight injured domestic cylinder exploded in Khammam

Khammam: A sad incident was happened in Khammam District on Wednesday.

Two persons were killed and several others injured when a domestic cylinder exploded at Chimalapadu village, Karepally mandal under Wyra constituency limits in the district a few hours ago today.

The incident occurred near the BRS Atmeeya Sammelanam venue, reportedly after party workers burst firecrackers while welcoming BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao and MLA Ramulu Naik to the venue.









Minister for Urban Development, Party working President K T Rama Rao expressed shock and grief over the incident and directed the officers take all measures and immediately to shift injured people to Hyderabad for better treatment.

He also directed to Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and MP Nama Nageswara Rao immediately to visit the accident spot and gave extended support to people who were injured in the incident.

CPI demanded to government Rs.25 lakhs immediate financial aid for two deceased people and Rs 10 lakhs for injured people in this incident



