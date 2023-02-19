  • Menu
Two killed in two road mishaps in Nalgonda

A man died while returning to his native place from Pillalamarri on motorcycle after participating in Shivaratri celebrations at Sri Erakeswara (Shiva) temple

Nalgonda/Suryapet: In a couple of road mishaps, two youngsters died in erstwhile Nalgonda district in the early hours of Sunday.

In the first incident, a man died while returning to his native place from Pillalamarri on motorcycle after participating in Shivaratri celebrations at Sri Erakeswara (Shiva) temple, Gagulothu Pavan(22) died on the spot after hitting a lorry parked on the roadside near Kotha thanda of Athmakur (S) mandal in Suryapet.

He was a native of Kotha thanda. He suffered severe head injuries as he was not wearing a helmet, police said.

In another road accident, one youth died and two others were seriously injured when two motorcycles collided at Thipparthy in Nalgonda. Further details are awaited.

