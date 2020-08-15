Two killed, one hurt in Nalgonda road accident

Two people were dead and another suffered grievous injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary lorry. The incident occurred on National Highway 65 near Kattangur in Nalgonda district.

The deceased were identified as Abhi (30) and Renuka (28), natives of ECIL in Hyderabad while another identified as Krishna received severe head injuries. The trio was heading to Vijayawada from Hyderabad in a car when the incident occurred. Passersby alerted the police who shifted the injured to Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences at Narketpally while the bodies were sent to the government hospital in Nakrekal.

The police suspected that overspeeding and negligent driving could have led to the accident. They registered a case and launched an investigation.

Three days ago, a 23-year-old youngster was dead after his two-wheeler skidded on the road in Nallakunta. The police suspected that the man was drunk when the incident occurred. The victim was identified as Edric Hutton, a resident of Vijayapuri colony.

According to the police, the man was overspeeding and lost control over the bike and crashed it into the road divider. The police said that the victim was not wearing a helmet and died on the spot with severe head injuries.