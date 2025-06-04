Two Lives Lost in Highway Collision Between Hyderabad and Vijayawada

On Wednesday at the outskirts of Hyderabad in Choutuppal the driver and a passenger of a private bus two killed in crash when the vehicle lost control and collided with a truck on the national highway between Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

The incident started at 5am when a bus driver failed to observe a stationary truck that had broken down and pulled over to the side of the road at Khaitapuram. Police believe the driver dozed off which caused the crash.

The bus driver along with a front seat woman passenger sustained multiple bleeding injuries that led to their deaths during the incident.

After getting information about the incident Choutuppal police personnel arrived at the scene to start their investigation.

The impact of the crash left both the truck and the bus in a badly damaged state. Law enforcement used an earthmover to remove the vehicles from the point.

The busy Hyderabad- Vijayawada road endured mild business traffic due to the incident. The police efficiently removed the wrecked vehicles from the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway accident scene and restored normal business inflow

Narketpally SI Kranti Kumar stated that a group was traveling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada when their SUV with number plate ‘TS 08 GP 8686’ at 130 kmph crashed into an illegally parked lorry in Aplingotam village along National Highway 65. The incident occurred sometime between 4.45 a.m. and 5.15 a.m..

Sai and Sandeep suffered highway fatal accident during the collision which occurred on impact. The authorities found several beer bottles in the vehicle during the investigation but have not yet concluded whether alcohol consumption played a role in the crash.

The Narketpally police filed a case against Kasim Vali (40) from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh who drives the lorry and subsequently detained him for interrogation. Officials cleared the accident vehicles to reestablish normal traffic movement on the Highway after the crash resulted in temporary traffic congestion. Further investigation is on.



