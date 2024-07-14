Live
Just In
Two more BRS MLAs join Congress
In a massive jolt to BRS two more MLAs left the party and joined Congress
Hyderabad: In a massive jolt to BRS two more MLAs left the party and joined Congress. Considered to be the latest wave of exodus, this development comes a day after Rajendranagar MLA T Prakash Goud joined the Congress party.
During the day Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi joined the Congress party formally. While the Patancheru MLA, G Mahipal Reddy with whom discussions were going on for some time, concluded on Saturday at the residence of former Minister and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender. Later in the evening Mahipal Reddy visited the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence to formally accept the Congress kanduva.
This has given clear indications of more MLAs joining the Congress in coming days, besides some MLCs and Corporators. With Mahipal Reddy formally switching over his loyalty, the number of legislators joining the Congress rises to 10.