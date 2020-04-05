Two NIMS doctors put under quarantine after examining coronavirus patient

Two doctors in Nizam's Insitute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) put under quarantine after a 25-year-old patient who was attended by them developed the symptoms of coronavirus.

It is learned that the patient visited the hospital complaining of a headache and stood in three different queues before getting examined by the doctors. Besides headache, the patient also told the doctors that he had been suffering from high fever and cough for the last 10 days.

On learning that his family members also having similar symptoms, the doctors alerted coronavirus teams and police who shifted him to Gandhi Hospital.

Meanwhile, the doctors also put under quarantine and are being checked.

In Kamareddy, six doctors quit from duties due to the coronavirus scare. They alleged that the out-patient ward has been visiting heavy crowd for the past few days and is getting difficult to identify coronavirus patients.