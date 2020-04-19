Two positive corona cases detected in Rajanna Sircilla
Rajanna Sircilla: Even after the strict implementation of the lockdown from day one, Rajanna Sircilla suddenly woke up to two new positive cases on Saturday
District Collector Krishna Bhaskar strictly warned people to stay at homes only for safety and not venture outside at any cost. With the detection of two cases, strict lockdown will be implemented to break the chain of the deadly virus.
