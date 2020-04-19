 Top
Trending :

 

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Two positive corona cases detected in Rajanna Sircilla

Two positive corona cases detected in Rajanna SircillaRajanna Sircilla suddenly woke up to two new positive cases on Saturday
Highlights

Rajanna Sircilla: Even after the strict implementation of the lockdown from day one, Rajanna Sircilla suddenly woke up to two new positive cases on Sa...

Rajanna Sircilla: Even after the strict implementation of the lockdown from day one, Rajanna Sircilla suddenly woke up to two new positive cases on Saturday

District Collector Krishna Bhaskar strictly warned people to stay at homes only for safety and not venture outside at any cost. With the detection of two cases, strict lockdown will be implemented to break the chain of the deadly virus.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories