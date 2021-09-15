Two students from Telangana secures first rank in JEE main

Two students from Telangana state has secured first rank in the results released by the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on Wednesday. Komma Saranya and Josyula Venkata Aditya were among 18 others who secured the first rank across the country.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results on Wednesday and a total of 44 candidates scored 100 per cent in the entrance test. As many as 9,34,602 students appeared for the JEE Main 2021 which was held on August 26,27,31 and September 1. The answer key for the exam was released on September 6.



On the other hand, the registration of JEE advanced is supposed to begin on September 11 but postponed for two days due to the delay in results, beginning the registrations on September 13.



From Andhra Pradesh state, Duggineni Venkata Panish, Pasala Veerasiva, Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu and Karnam Lokesh secured the first rank. The JEE Main result 2021 were available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.