  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Two Telangana teachers to receive National Awards on Teachers’ Day

Two Telangana teachers to receive National Awards on Teachers’ Day
x
Highlights

Two teachers from Telangana are among the 50 selected to receive National Awards on Teachers’ Day, September 5.

Hyderabad: Two teachers from Telangana are among the 50 selected to receive National Awards on Teachers’ Day, September 5. They would be honoured with the awards by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on the occasion of Teachers Day.

Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and a silver medal.

Thaduri Sampath Kumar from ZPHS Siricilla and Prabhakar Reddy Pesara from ZPSS Khammam Rural will be given this award.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X