Two Telangana teachers to receive National Awards on Teachers’ Day

Hyderabad: Two teachers from Telangana are among the 50 selected to receive National Awards on Teachers’ Day, September 5. They would be honoured with the awards by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on the occasion of Teachers Day.

Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and a silver medal.

Thaduri Sampath Kumar from ZPHS Siricilla and Prabhakar Reddy Pesara from ZPSS Khammam Rural will be given this award.