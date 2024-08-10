Two Thieves Involved in 9 Cases Arrested... Details Revealed to the Media by SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath

Nagarkurnool: Achampet police in Nagar Kurnool district have apprehended two thieves involved in nighttime burglaries. On Saturday evening, District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath disclosed full details of the case. According to SP Raghunath, for the past few months, two individuals, Motamarri Vinod Kumar and Mandla Shiva, have been committing thefts in Achampet and Kalwakurthy taluks. On Saturday afternoon, during a surprise inspection at the Agriculture Market Yard in Achampet town, the police found these two suspects behaving suspiciously. Upon interrogation, the thieves confessed to their crimes, revealing their involvement in five burglaries in Achampet and four in Kalwakurthy.

SP Gaikwad stated that the police recovered 79.2 grams of gold, 1,310 grams of silver, and cash worth ₹1 lakh from the accused. He also revealed that the two criminals were childhood friends, who studied together up to the fourth grade in Singareni Colony, Hyderabad. Due to financial problems, they dropped out of school in Hyderabad and took up labor work, eventually getting involved in illegal activities.

During the day, they would scout around houses and at night, they would break into locked homes to steal. The SP also mentioned that both had been arrested in the past in various cases between 2012 and 2024 in the Ranga Reddy district and had spent time in state homes and jails. SP Gaikwad further informed that the two accused would be remanded. He advised the public to inform the police station if they are leaving their homes for extended periods, such as during vacations, festivals, or special occasions. He also recommended storing valuables in bank lockers and, if possible, installing CCTV cameras in homes. The event was attended by Additional SP Rameshwar, Achampet DSP Srinivas, Achampet CI Ravinder, CCS CI Shankar, Achampet SI Ramulu, and other staff members.





