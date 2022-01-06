Two youngsters killed in road accident in Nizamabad

Two youngsters were killed after two bikes collided head on here at Lakkora of Nizamabad on Thursday. The youngsters who fell on the road were crushed under the car coming in the opposite direction.

The two youngsters who suffered serious injuries were dead on the spot. The victims are yet to be identified.

Passersby alerted the police who registered a case and launched an inquiry. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

On Wednesday night, three persons died in a road accident after an auto-rickshaw was hit by a tipper lorry near Isnapur of Patancheru mandal. The auto-driver and two passengers were dead on the spot. The incident occurred when the auto-rickshaw landed on the other side of the road crossing the divider and was hit by lorry.