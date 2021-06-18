Udandapur reservoir R&R works to be completed in 10 days

Mahbubnagar: With an aim to accelerate Udandapur reservoir works that were taken up as part of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project in Mahbubnagar, the district administration has directed the officials concerned to complete the design layout of plots for oustees, roads, drainages, drinking water and other facilities within 10 days.

Reviewing the works of Udandapur reservoir on Friday, Jadcherla MLA Dr C Laxma Reddy along with District Collector S Venkat Rao and other senior officials from engineering, irrigation, R&B and revenue departments, took stock of the status of works going on at Udandapur reservoir site.

It should be reminded here that recently thanda dwellers of Chinna Gutta and other tribal hamlets under Vollur village had obstructed the contractors from digging in their lands until and unless the government shows them land for housing and rehabilitate them fully at some other place.

Speaking to The Hans India, a village dweller from Chinna Gutta said that they had opposed to any kind of digging in their lands because they have already sown crops like maize, jowar and cotton in this season. Though the government paid a part of the compensation for their lands, still a few farmers are yet to get full compensation for their lands and houses.

Govind Ramulu, a farmer, who lost 16 acres under the reservoir, said that already they lost lands. Though the government paid compensation for our lands, our peaceful lives will be disturbed if they start digging areas surrounding our houses and conduct blasting and start construction, he added.

Govind further said that they have cultivated a few crops in the lands procured by the government thinking that the works would be delayed. "But after sowing crops, contractors are coming and digging trenches and pits in our lands." He demanded the government to first provide rehabilitation to them, pay total compensation amount to them and to make arrangements for their settlement before doing the digging.

In view of this, the district administration along with police personnel spoke with the people of tribal hamlets and assured them that they will be fully rehabilitated and only those works will be taken. However, the contractors were permitted to carry out their works, without heavy blasting. in the lands where there are no crops and hilly areas.

Superintendent of Police Venkateswarlu, who visited the tribal hamlets to take stock of the situation, said that they convinced the tribals and they agreed to allow the works on the reservoir without any rock blasting. Collector S Venkat Rao and MLA Dr C Laxma Reddy also assured the reservoir oustees that they will be given plots and the lay out for their new rehabilitation colonies will be completed soon. The Collector informed that already they had instructed the engineering department to prepare tender documents for R&R works for the oustees. And for compensating the residents for losing their houses, a package has already prepared and very soon they will get compensation in a few days and there is no need for the oustees to be worried.