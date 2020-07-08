UG, PG final year exams likely in August 2020 in Telangana

After the University Grants Commission (UGC) directed to hold the UG, PG final-year exams in September this year, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education Department (TSCHE) are chalking out a schedule to hold the exams in the third week of August.

The officials of TSCHE will hold a meeting with the authorities of the state universities and later announce a detailed schedule for the exams which will be held in offline mode. However, the students who are not able to attend the exams in August will be given a chance to appear in the special exams conducted by the universities later, UGC stated in its guidelines.

It is learned that the exams will be held for two hours instead of three hours and universities will give enough choice among the questions in the exams with no change in the question paper standard. The TSCHE officials are planning to hold the exams in the second and third week of September and declare the results by the end of September. Final year exams for the UG courses will be held first followed by the PG exams, it is learned.

There are around 1.50 lakh final year students in degree courses, while 50,000 to 60,000 in UG professional programmes.