Ugadi Celebrations in Singapore: MP D.K. Aruna Graces the Event

Gadwal (Singapore): The festival of Ugadi, marking the Telugu New Year, was celebrated with grandeur at the GIIS, MPH Auditorium in Punggol, Singapore. Organized under the auspices of the Cultural Kala Saradhi Singapore, the event commemorated the beginning of the Vishwavasu Telugu year.

BJP National Vice President and Mahbubnagar MP, D.K. Aruna, graced the occasion as the chief guest. She was given a warm welcome and was felicitated by the members of the Cultural Kala Saradhi organization. The event featured mesmerizing Telugu cultural performances, including traditional dance and music, which captivated the audience.

Highlights and Comments from the Event:

MP D.K. Aruna expressed her joy at participating in the Ugadi celebrations, particularly as an MP after 14 years.

She emphasized that Telugu culture and traditions are invaluable assets to be passed on to future generations.

Attendees appreciated the efforts to promote the greatness of the Telugu language, especially in a time when its prominence is declining.

Many lauded the organizers for hosting such programs abroad, ensuring that Telugu traditions, customs, and values are instilled in young children and the diaspora.

Concerns were raised about children primarily speaking in English and the need to educate them about the richness of the Telugu language.

Discussions also revolved around the diminishing practice of visiting temples and the importance of spiritual traditions.

Some attendees highlighted the impact of the grand Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction in reviving Hindu customs and increasing devotion.

The festival was described as a blend of joys and challenges, symbolizing the essence of life, and the message of Ugadi was reiterated as one of hope and prosperity.

The Ugadi celebrations in Singapore served as a vibrant reminder of Telugu heritage, bringing together the community in a spirit of unity and festivity.