Unbiased news & focus on rural life Hans forte says Telangana CS Somesh Kumar

The Hans India has been maintaining journalistic ethics and morals in the coverage and publishing of the news since its inception.

The newspaper has earned a name for providing unbiased information and opinions from time to time. Against all odds in the competitive journalism, the decade-old English daily has carved a niche for itself in the print media.

The newspaper always projects facts and stays away from sensationalising news for the sake of increasing circulation. The news coverage in The Hans India is constructive.

Another exceptional quality of this paper is that it focuses attention on rural areas. Unlike other English newspapers, the Hans daily allocates more space for local news and highlights every civic and social issues faced by the people.

I wish The Hans India team greater success in the coming days and hope the newspaper will continue its focus on rural issues and help the government in addressing them. I would like to look forward to The Hans India achieving more success in its endeavours.

Somesh Kumar

Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana