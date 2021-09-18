Uncertainty looms over inter exams in Telangana

Although the government annouced that it will soon conduct intermediate first year exams for the students pursuing second year, no schedule was released until now. Around 4.74 students who are awaiting the exams date from the government were topsy-turvy over the release of schedule.

Intermediate first and second year exams were cancelled due to the surge in the coronavirus cases in May this year. While the second year students were given the marks on the basis of marks secured by them in first year and the first year were directly promoted to the second year. The government had said that they will conduct the exams when the coronavirus cases in the state will be under control. A notice was also released by the education department on April 15 on the same.

Even the education department said that the first year exams will be definitely conducted as the physical classes were already started. However, it has been 20 days since the minister announced the statement but no notification has been released.

Usually, the government announces the schedule 15 days before the conduct of exams. It is learned that the government is revising its decision on the conduct of exams as the physical classes are being held in the schools which may interrupt the classes. The government is said to be going for the alternative measures on the conduct of exams.