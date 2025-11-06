Uncut stones, beautiful forms, ancient relics: Draws of Rathi hills

Bhupalapally: Recognized as a special tourist spot in Bhupalpalli district, the Rathi hills attract visitors with rock-carved shapes visible in every direction, pleasing the eye.

These Pandava Hills are located in the Regonda and Kothapalli Gori mandals near the Bhupalpalli district, about 40 kilometers from unified Warangal. The Pandava Hills are very ancient and were once covered by dense forests stretching over many acres.

They are also rich in cool springs, remnants of ancient shrines and deities, paintings, rock structures, caves, geo-heritage and plateau areas, and numerous medicinal plants.

Former unified Warangal district Collector Shalini Mishra developed some steps and a walking track up the hills. Current District Collector Rahul Sharma, SP Kiran Khare, and forest officials recently visited the Pandava Hills and did trekking there.

They said that because these hills are of soft sandstone, they are suitable for rock climbing and trekking, and steps are being taken to set up trekking points that will attract tourists. The collector also recommended restoring the green hotel. MLA Satyanarayana Rao inspected the hills with ministers and officials and noted the four-sided landscape: on one side water streams; in a cave the revered Venkanna Swamy of Sri Bagul; on another side green crop fields; on another ancient rock structures and dense forest; surrounding rocky fortifications; and, in the middle, a wide plain with water—all making it favorable for tourism.

He ordered officials to prepare a map and plan for facilities from the hilltop, such as a ropeway, roads, basic cottages for accommodation, electricity, water, internet, and arrangements for vehicle access. Additionally, for the five-day Brahmotsavam taking place on the hill this November and for devotees to have darshan of Venkanna Swamy in the cave, MLA Satyanarayana Rao has ordered that roads, steps up the hill, electricity, water, and medical services be specially arranged so that pilgrims and tourists do not face any difficulties during the festival.