Under PM Modi’s leadership, Khadi, Village Industries has become a movement

Hyderabad: The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman Manoj Kumar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khadi and Village Industries have evolved into a significant movement. The Prime Minister has popularised Khadi through initiatives like the radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ making it a symbol of indigenousness, self-reliance, and environmental protection. He highlighted that in the last four years alone in Telangana, under the Village Industries Development Scheme, 2,370 artisans have been trained, and 2,644 machines and toolkits have been distributed, helping rural youth and women achieve self-reliance.

On Thursday, he took part in the toolkit distribution programme at the National Institute of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME) and distributed electric-powered pottery wheels to 100 beneficiaries and mobile repairing toolkits to 20 beneficiaries under the Gramodyog Vikas Yojana. Certificates were also awarded to trainees completing mobile repair and beautician courses.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Manoj Kumar said during the financial year 2021-22, the Village Industries Development Scheme in Telangana distributed 666 machines and toolkits, benefiting 870 artisans. In 2022-23,784 pieces of equipment were provided to 420 artisans, and in 2023-24, 934 machines were distributed to 750 artisans.

The KVIC Chairman said that under Prime Minister's Employment Generation Program (PMEGP), 18,243 new units have been established in Telangana over the past 10 years, creating employment for 167,940 people. To date, a subsidy of Rs 665.40 crore has been distributed under this scheme. He reiterated that following a renewed importance given to the sector by the Prime Minister and the MSME Ministry, the initiative titled 'New Khadi of New India' is establishing new benchmarks while promoting the 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaigns.

He remarked that the ‘Khadi Revolution’ has propelled Khadi and Village Industries business beyond Rs 1.55 lakh crore in the last decade, creating employment for 10.17 lakh individuals in the last financial year.

Representatives from Khadi institutions associated with the State Office of Telangana KVIC, Khadi workers, artisans, and beneficiaries, along with KVIC officers and employees, were present at the programme.

During his two-day visit, Manoj Kumar also visited the Silk Saree unit in Pochampally, Yadadri district, and the non-woven bag unit operated by disabled entrepreneurs at Dandumylaram. He took the opportunity to interact with the beneficiaries and encourage them.