Unhygienic Conditions and Mismanagement at Aiza New Bus Stand Cause Inconvenience to Commuters

Gadwal: The premises of the new bus stand in Aiza Municipality, Jogulamba Gadwal district, have become an eyesore, covered with thorny bushes and heaps of garbage. Despite multiple complaints made to the RTC management and Aiza Municipal authorities through social media in the past, the issue remains unresolved.

Private vehicles, motorcycles, and pushcarts are parked haphazardly within the bus stand, causing significant inconvenience to bus drivers who struggle to navigate in and out of the premises. Adding to the woes, the absence of proper urination facilities has led to passengers and nearby shopkeepers resorting to open urination around the thorny bushes, creating an unpleasant environment.

Frustrated passengers and locals have criticized the Aiza Municipality, claiming that it fails to provide even basic amenities in the bus stand area. Commuters are urging higher authorities to take immediate action to address these issues, clean up the premises, and establish proper facilities to ease the hardships faced by travelers.