Unidentified assailants kill brothers in Nalgonda, old rivalry suspected

Two brothers hacked to death in Hazarigudem of Anumala Mandal of Nalgonda district on Sunday night. Satyanarayana and his brother Anji were found dead by the locals on Monday morning.

The two brothers along with another man are said to have had been sleeping in front of their house when the assailants. While the brothers were dead on the spot, another man managed to escape from them. It is learned that one Revanth, brother of the victims was the prime accused in a murder that occurred near Ibrahimpet stage in February this year.

Bearing a grudge of Revanth, the assailants believed to have attacked Satyanarayana and Revanth. DSP Srinivas Rao and CI Chandrasekhar inspected the spot and gathered the information. Based on the complaint filed by their family members, the police registered a case and launched a probe.

On June 6, two persons including a history-sheeter were murdered by unidentified assailants here at Langer Houz in Hyderabad. The victims were identified as Chand Mohammad and Abu. On the same day, Rajesh Chand Agarwal from Mallepally and Imran from Chunne-Ki-Batti were killed in separate incidents after being attacked by assailants.