Unidentified woman found dead in Nacharam

In a sad incident, the body of an unidentified woman was found amidst bushes besides a toddy compound at Mallapur main road in Nacharam on Saturday.

The police are investigating whether it is a suicide or murder or a natural death.

According to the Nacharam police, the woman suspected to be in her late thirties, was found by the local residents in the afternoon who then alerted the police. While the CLUES team and Dog Squad have examined the spot the police registered a case.

