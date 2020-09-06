Uninterrupted power supply essential for hassle-free online classes

Karimnagar: The representatives of various voluntary organisations submitted a memorandum to the Superintending Engineer of Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL), K Madhava Rao urging him to provide uninterrupted power supply to the district keeping in view the online classes which were started by the government here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that the government has started the online and TV classes after the relaxation orders given in lockdown norms on a prestigious note for the sake of students studying both in government and private educational institutions.

The students who are starting to develop interest by listening to the online and TV classes are facing problems with sudden interruption of electricity supply. The staff of the electricity department are removing the power frequently in the name of repairing, maintenance, technical problems and cutting of branches of trees, they alleged.

By checking the timings of online and TV classes, the staff should do their work at other timings without creating any inconvenience to the students. For the sake of the bright future of the students, the officials of the electricity department must cooperate with the education department and supply power uninterruptedly, they demanded.