Union Budget 2025: A Game Changer for India's Growth – BJP Leaders Celebrate in Aija

Gadwal: The BJP leaders of Jogulamba Gadwal district celebrated the Union Budget 2025 by performing a milk abhishekam for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flexi banner. Speaking at the event, BJP district president S. Ramachandra Reddy hailed the budget as a significant milestone in India’s development journey.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Annual Budget for 2025-26, which focuses on the middle-class salaried employees, farmers, the poor, youth, and women. The budget introduces several key proposals aimed at empowering various sections of society.

Key Highlights of the Budget:

Income Tax Exemption: Middle-class salaried individuals will enjoy tax exemption up to ₹12 lakh.

Kisan Credit Card: The loan limit for farmers under the KCC scheme has been increased from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

Support for MSMEs: Term loans up to ₹20 crore have been allocated for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.

Healthcare Relief: The cost of medicines for cancer and other major diseases has been reduced.

Anganwadi Centers 2.0: Nutritional food will be provided to 8 crore children under this scheme.

Defense Sector Boost: Significant funds have been allocated for national security and defense.

Support for Backward Districts: A new scheme has been introduced to support farmers in 100 backward districts.

Speaking on the occasion, S. Ramachandra Reddy expressed confidence that this budget will fulfill the dreams of every Indian and drive the nation towards progress. He emphasized that the budget aligns with the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians, bringing new opportunities for youth and strengthening the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). He further stated that the budget would enhance investment, savings, and economic growth across the country.

The event was attended by Gadwal BJP MLA candidate Shiva Reddy, along with Town and Mandal Presidents Kompati Bhagat Reddy and Gopalakrishna. Also present were Kisan Morcha State Executive Member Medi Konda Bhim Sen Rao, District Executive Members Nageshwar Reddy, District OBC General Secretary Venkatesh Yadav, Town Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud, Raghu, Shiva, Gaddam Sreenu, Rajasekhar, Shivanna, Narasimha Rao, Mahesh, and Upender Reddy.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the BJP’s vision for a developed and prosperous India through this progressive budget.