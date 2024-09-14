  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Union Culture Ministry to organise Hyderabad Liberation Day on Sept 17

Union Culture Ministry to organise Hyderabad Liberation Day on Sept 17
x
Highlights

Preparations are underway to celebrate at Parade Grounds on a grand scale

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Culture will organise Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, on September 17 to commemorate the liberation of the Hyderabad Samsthan from the clutches of the Nizam on that day in 1948.

As part of the celebrations, para-military and defence forces will conduct a parade after unfurling the national flag. Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy will be the chief guest on the occasion. Preparations are on to present the cultural programmes depicting the historic Hyderabad struggle.

As a prelude to the celebrations, a rehearsal is being organised for the entire event on Saturday from 9 am at Parade Grounds. Dr K Laxman, Member of Rajya Sabha, National President of BJP OBC Morcha will take stock of the parade rehearsal and inspect the preparations of the cultural programmes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick