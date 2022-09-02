Union FM Sitharaman slams Kamareddy Collector, asks full details on FPS

Kamareddy: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed anger against Kamareddy district Collector Jitesh Patel after he failed to answer the Minister over the Centre's and State government's share in free ration rice distribution in Telangana. On Friday, Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inspected a Fair Price Shop (FPS) in Birkoor village in Banswada town and questioned IAS Jitesh Patel over the Centre's share in free ration rice to the poor.

Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed anger over the Collector after he replied that he is not aware of the Centre and State government's share in the free rice. She asked him to submit the full details within 30 minutes. She also expressed anger for not keeping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Flexi at Fair Price Shop (ration shop). She asked the Collector to keep Modi's Flexi who is providing free rice to the poor.



