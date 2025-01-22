Union Minister Khattar to visit Karimnagar on Jan 24

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Urban Development and Housing, Manohar Lal Khattar, will visit Karimnagar on the January 24. He will inaugurate various development projects undertaken in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation area, including the launch of a 24-hour uninterrupted drinking water supply project in the Housing Board Colony.

Additionally, he will inaugurate a sports complex constructed at Ambedkar Stadium at Rs 22 crore and other associated projects. He will also inaugurate a park developed at the multipurpose school at Rs 8.2 crore. Furthermore, the development works of Rajiv Park, with Rs 1.10 crore, will also be inaugurated.

In Padma Nagar, Khattar will inaugurate the 'Integrated Market' building constructed worth Rs 14 crore at the Ambothu Veeriyam centre. Along with this, he will also inaugurate smart classrooms built at the cost of Rs 10.2 crore and a smart digital class in Subhash Nagar School, constructed at the same cost.

Following this, he will inspect the dump yard located near the Karimnagar bypass road to understand the issues faced by the public due to the dump yard. From there, he will proceed to the Housing Board Colony to participate in the public meeting.

In preparation for the visit, local MP and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Sunil Rao and Commissioner Chahat Bajpai, visited various venues, including the sports complex at Ambedkar Stadium, the Marwari Government School, the Housing Board, and the dump yard. They reviewed the development works and also visited the venue of the public meeting in the Housing Board Colony. On this occasion, Bandi Sanjay appealed to the public to make Khattar's first visit to Karimnagar a grand success.