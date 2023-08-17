Union Minister Kishan Reddy condoles death of Krishna Rao

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism and Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy condoled the demise of senior journalist and prominent analyst CHMV Krishna Rao.



In a message on Thursday, Kishan Reddy said Krishna Rao has stood for journalistic values and always strived for the betterment of people in his writings and analysis. His services spanning four decades in the field of journalism will be remembered. His demise is a great loss, he added. Kishan Reddy extended his condolences to the bereaved family of Krishan Rao.

Huzurabad MLA recalled four decades of his services in his condolence message saying "he was endeared to everyone and fondly being called Babai." Senior journalist and editor Krishna Rao had his mark in the media. His sudden demise is a loss to journalism. Etala extended his condolences to the family members of the scribe.

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, condolence message, said Krishna Rao served the media in various capacities for the past four decades. He was held dearer by many. Krishna Rao has made his own mark in analysing contemporary politics and expressed his views impartially. "Pray the almighty for peace to his soul and extend condolences to the bereaved family members," he added.