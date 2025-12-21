Union Minister Kishan Reddy Distributes Furniture at Government School in Secunderabad

Amaravati: BJP national council member Y Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Friday met and congratulated Nitin Nabin Sinha, who has recently assumed charge as the BJP national working president, at New Delhi. Speaking to media, Vishnuvardhan Reddy highlighted that Nitin Nabin, at just 45, is the youngest leader in the party’s history to occupy this top organisational post.

He said the appointment reflects the BJP’s merit-based system, which prioritises leadership, values, and capability. Vishnuvardhan Reddy recalled his past experiences working with Nitin Nabin in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, describing it as a memorable and inspiring period. He emphasised that the BJP provides opportunities for disciplined and dedicated party workers to rise to national prominence, with Nitin Nabin’s elevation serving as a strong testament to this principle.

He also praised the party’s leadership for nurturing talent and developing leaders at every level, noting that this process strengthens the political system and ensures responsible governance. Expressing confidence that the new appointment will reinforce the party’s organisational strength, Vishnuvardhan Reddy extended his gratitude to the BJP national leadership and the Parliamentary Party for their guidance and support, underscoring the party’s commitment to cultivating capable leadership for the nation.