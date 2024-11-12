Union Minister Kishan Reddy Reflects on the Life of Jitender Reddy After Watching the Film

Hyderabad : Union Minister Kishan Reddy recently watched the film Jitender Reddy, which recounts the life and activism of the nationalist leader Jitender Reddy. Directed by Virinchi Varma, known for his previous works Uyyala Jampala and Majnu, the film explores real-life events from the 1980s in Jagtial, capturing the struggles of Reddy as he fought for the rights of marginalized communities.

Rakesh Varre plays the title role of Jitender Reddy in the movie, which highlights the leader’s dedication to his cause even when faced with personal danger. The film, released on the 8th of this month, has been well-received for its portrayal of Reddy’s character and the historical context in which he lived.

During his viewing of the film, Union Minister Kishan Reddy shared his own experiences with Jitender Reddy from their time together in the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha. "Jitender Reddy was a leader who worked for the betterment of the weaker sections of society, always standing up for their rights," Reddy recalled. "He was committed to his work, even when it meant putting his own life at risk."

The film highlights significant events, including Reddy’s role in organizing a major rally for Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Warangal. He arranged transport for 50 buses from Jagtial to ensure the success of the event. The film also depicts the tragic end of Reddy’s life when he was shot by Naxalites, who fired 72 bullets at him, marking the violent culmination of his activism. The movie underscores the idea that violence is not the solution to societal change, a key message in Reddy’s own life.

Minister Kishan Reddy also acknowledged Rakesh Varre’s portrayal of Jitender Reddy. "Rakesh Varre effectively captured the spirit of Jitender Reddy’s character," he said, praising the actor’s ability to reflect the leader’s values and determination. Reddy also commended Virinchi Varma for his direction, noting that the film thoughtfully captures the essence of the historical events.

The film features performances from Vaishali Raj, Rhea Suman, and others, with a technical team that includes cinematographer VS Gnana Shekhar and music director Gopi Sunder, contributing to the film’s overall impact.

Addressing the broader message of the movie, Kishan Reddy reiterated the importance of democracy and non-violence, quoting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s belief in the power of the ballot over the bullet. "The film emphasizes that violence cannot be the path to progress. It is essential for those who engage in violence to reconsider their approach and embrace democratic processes," he said.

The film is produced by Muduganti Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Muduganti Creations, with co-production by Uma Ravinder and executive production by Vanishree Podugu.

Jitender Reddy serves as both a tribute to the leader’s life and an exploration of the challenges he faced in his pursuit of justice for the people. The film continues to resonate with audiences, reflecting on the enduring impact of Reddy’s ideals and his commitment to social change.