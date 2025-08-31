Live
Union Minister performs puja at Balapur Ganesh mandap
Hyderabad: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Prahlad Joshi performed puja at the famous Balapur Ganesh mandap here on Friday.Joshi, talking to...
Joshi, talking to newsmen, lauded the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi representatives for promoting the concept of ‘Swadeshi’ through 1.4 lakh Ganesh pandals across the city as part of the 46th Samuhik Ganesh Utsav celebrations. He urged the citizens to adopt the ‘Swadeshi’ spirit championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and stressed that the movement would strengthen the India’s journey towards self-reliance by supporting indigenous goods and services.
The puja was attended by BGUS leaders and Telangana State President N. Ramachandra Rao, General Secretary Dr. Ravinuthala Shashidhar, Vice President Mettu Vaikuntum, Secretaries Ale Bhasker and B. Mahipal Reddy, Treasurer Sri Ram Vyas, along with office bearers and members of the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi.