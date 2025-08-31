  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Union Minister performs puja at Balapur Ganesh mandap

Union Minister performs puja at Balapur Ganesh mandap
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Prahlad Joshi performed puja at the famous Balapur Ganesh mandap here on Friday.Joshi, talking to...

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Prahlad Joshi performed puja at the famous Balapur Ganesh mandap here on Friday.

Joshi, talking to newsmen, lauded the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi representatives for promoting the concept of ‘Swadeshi’ through 1.4 lakh Ganesh pandals across the city as part of the 46th Samuhik Ganesh Utsav celebrations. He urged the citizens to adopt the ‘Swadeshi’ spirit championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and stressed that the movement would strengthen the India’s journey towards self-reliance by supporting indigenous goods and services.

The puja was attended by BGUS leaders and Telangana State President N. Ramachandra Rao, General Secretary Dr. Ravinuthala Shashidhar, Vice President Mettu Vaikuntum, Secretaries Ale Bhasker and B. Mahipal Reddy, Treasurer Sri Ram Vyas, along with office bearers and members of the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick