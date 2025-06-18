Live
Union Ministers attend meet on boosting rare earths supply chains
Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy announced on Tuesday that an inter ministerial meeting focusing on Rare Earth and Critical Minerals has taken place. The meeting was attended by Union Minister for Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy, along with officials representing the Ministries of Atomic Energy, Steel, Heavy Industries, and Commerce. Reddy shared this update on his social media account X, stating that “the meeting deliberated on a wide range of aspects related to securing the supply chains of Rare Earth and Critical Minerals, which are vital for the electronics industry, energy, and national security.”
Discussions at the meeting particularly focused on strengthening the entire value chain, from mining and refining through to end use. Sharing this information with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reddy highlighted that the government has implemented the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) and is adopting a ‘whole of government’ approach to achieve India’s self reliance in these crucial minerals.