University of Hyderabad Chemistry faculty wins prestigious Visitor's Award 2020

Gachibowli: Prof. Anunay Samanta from the School of Chemistry at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been chosen for the prestigious Visitor's Award-2020 for research in physical sciences in recognition of his outstanding work employing ultrafast and single-molecule spectroscopic techniques.

The Award, which comes with a citation and a cash prize, will be presented by President Ramnath Kovind as the Visitor of the Central Universities in the Rashtrapati Bhavan at a later date.

Vice-Chancellor of UoH Prof. Arun Agarwal congratulated Prof. Samanta on being chosen for this prestigious award. He said, "this is a reflection of the high-quality research being carried out at the university and this would motivate the others to follow".

Prof. Samanta has been at the School of Chemistry since January 1990. He is an elected Fellow of all three National Science Academies of India and recipient of many national and international awards. He is also serving as the national coordinator of the UGC faculty research promotion schemes since 2013 and as the Editor (Chemistry) of the Proceedings of the Indian National Science Academy since 2015.