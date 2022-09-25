Unlicensed hospitals to be seized in Suryapet district

Suryapet: District Health Officer Dr Kotachalam said that unlicensed hospitals will be seized in the district. DMHO examined the registration and records of Sri Ganapati Hospital on Vijetha hotel road while inspecting the private hospitals in Suryapet on Saturday,

He issued notice to the hospital management regarding the non-availability of a specialist doctor on whose name the said hospital is running. He expressed his anger at the non-compliance of quality standards in the hospital.

The management has issued orders to close the hospital after realising the absence of hospital records, OP, IP, operation theatre records and case sheets.

He warned them that the quality standards should be improved and the relevant registration documents and records should be submitted in the office within a week, otherwise, the hospital will be closed permanently.

Later, inspections were conducted at Sai Kirtan Hospital on MG road. he advised the management of the hospital to improve services and facilities after examining the registration documents and records.

Legal action will be taken if unqualified doctors are found to be practicing medicine.

Departmental action has been taken against government doctors practicing privately during government hospital hours, he added

All doctors are advised to display their eligibility documents compulsorily in their OP room. He said that doctors should write the name of their degree as per the registration documents issued by the Medical Council and specialist doctors should practice in their speciality.

Deputy DMHO Dr Karpuram Harshavardhan, District Program Officer Dr Kalyan Chakraborty, Deputy Demo Anjaiah, CHO Yadagiri, Program Manager Bhaskar Raju and others participated in these inspections.