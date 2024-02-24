  • Menu
Untold stories of our temples!

Untold stories of our temples!
For years, several temples in Telangana have been in a state of neglect with the successive governments doing very little to develop them. BJP’s...

For years, several temples in Telangana have been in a state of neglect with the successive governments doing very little to develop them. BJP's firebrand leader Yamuna Pathak feels that there are many temples of rich heritage in the state which were put under wraps.

The negligence on the part of the authorities has been such that it is becoming difficult even to get proper documents related to those temples as a majority of them are owned by individuals.

In a bid to make the rich heritage of the temples known to the people, Hans India is bringing out a series of articles on the negligence of the temples.Watch this space for the untold stories of these temples starting soon.

