- Fresh water scheme filter units were inaugurated by Mekathoti Sucharita
- MVV Satyanarayana conducts Padayatra in GVMC ward 19
- Kadapa Municipal Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand asks officials the expedite development works
- Meteorological Department Forecasts Light to Moderate Rains in AP, Telangana
- There should be no delay in establishment of Christian symbols.
- Tirupati: Cut in electricity charges to power loom industry may bolster support to YSRCP
- Prathipati Pulla Rao assures of incredible funds to panchayats after TDP comes to power
- Alla Nani commends journalist Mudragada Bharat
- Gold rates in Delhi today surged, check the rates on 24 February, 2024
- Cheepurupalli: Ganta Srinivasa Rao likely to face Botcha Satyanarayana in Assembly polls
Untold stories of our temples!
For years, several temples in Telangana have been in a state of neglect with the successive governments doing very little to develop them. BJP’s firebrand leader Yamuna Pathak feels that there are many BJP,of rich heritage in the state which were put under wraps.
The negligence on the part of the authorities has been such that it is becoming difficult even to get proper documents related to those temples as a majority of them are owned by individuals.
In a bid to make the rich heritage of the temples known to the people, Hans India is bringing out a series of articles on the negligence of the temples.Watch this space for the untold stories of these temples starting soon.
