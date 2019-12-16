University of Hyderabad and Osmania University students join MANUU chorus of anti-CAA protests

Hyderabad: Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 (CAA-2019) continued for third day at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Monday. Students from University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Osmania University (OU) also joined the protests on Monday.



Students in good numbers turned up on the university campus under the aegis of the MANUU Students Association and raised slogans against the CAA-2019 and the police action against the students of Jamia Milia Islamia (JMA) at Delhi.

Holding placards in support of the JMA students, the protestors condemned the alleged police highhandedness on the JMA students. As soon as the reports started doing rounds that the police entered the JMA campus and resorted to lathi charge against students, nearly 100 students gathered since Sunday night and launched protest on the campus and continued their protests at the main gate of the campus. The students have also boycotted the semester examinations of the university.

Speaking to The Hans India, MANUU Students Union leader Umar Faruq said that the police action against the JMA students is condemnable and demanded justice. The MANUU students will continue their protest until justice is done and the CAA-2019 is scrapped. "The CAA-2019 is against the spirit of the constitution and divisive in nature. It singles out Muslims and once the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented then the Muslims will be sent to detention camps and the non-Muslims will be granted citizenship in the country. We demand citizenship to all irrespective of religion," he said. Further, the students will continue their protests within the campus. "We are planning to chalk out an action plan to continue our protest and dissent against the CAA-2019 outside the campus from the next week," he added.

At Hyderabad Central University, students from Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) gathered in good numbers and staged a protest against the CAA-2019. The protesters burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded that the Centre scrap the CAA-2019. They condemned the alleged police highhandedness on students at JMI and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

On the Osmania University campus students gathered near the Arts College under the aegis of the All India Students Federation (AISF) and Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) and organised a protest against the CAA-2019 and condemned police highhandedness on students in JMI and AMU. The AISF joint secretary Harish Azad alleged that the BJP is trying to provide citizenship on the basis of religion creating fear among the people of the minority community in the country.

Meanwhile, heavy deployment of police personnel was seen at MANUU, HCU and OU as a precautionary measure and not to allow students to venture out of the campus to stage protests.