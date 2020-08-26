UoH students' wrap-ups for BCOVS Conference

Hyderabad: Abstracts of Mardolu Vijay Sandeep Kumar, Zipporani Chanu, and Nalluri Anuhya, the M Sc students at the School of Medical sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), have been selected for the BCOVS Conference-2020. The conference is going to be held virtually on September 7 and 8, 2020 in the UK. The accepted abstracts will be presented by students in BCOVS conference from UoH and the same will be published in November Volume-2020 of Ophthalmic and Physiological Optics peer reviewed UK international journal.

The selected abstracts were experiments based on spectacle decentration and prismatic effect, chromatic filter role on eye focusing and 3D-construction of tear film lipids with Matlab, Binocular visions and vision science perspectives which have been conducted as a part of students M.Sc final dissertations in 2019. Sandeep was supervised by Dr Rishi Bhardwaj, Assistant Professor (Head-Visual Psychophysics research and Innovation lab), School of Medical Sciences, and Co investigated by Male Shiva ram PhD scholar from the same lab and Dr Baskar Theagarayan, Department of Optometry and Vision science, School of Applied Sciences, University of Huddersfield, UK.

British Congress of Optometry and Vision Science (BCOVS) meet is an international conference that showcases the excellent work that optometrists, orthoptists, ophthalmologists and vision scientists are doing across the UK.