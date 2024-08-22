UP man held for rape of three-year-old girl

Siddipet: The Siddipet Three Town police arrested a youth from Uttar Pradesh, Ajay, for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl. The sensational incident happened when she was playing. Ajay, who carried her away on the pretext of making her play, was caught while trying to flee within 24 hours of committing the crime.



CI Vidyasagar said that a case of rape and POCSO was registered against the offender, who came to the building—where the victim’s Nepali family member was employed as a watchman—for a painting job.

The watchman was staying on the premises along with his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter, aged three years. The police acted on a complaint lodged by the family and sent Ajay to remand. The girl has been hospitalised for treatment.