Uproar in KMC as Collector issues memo to Mayor over foreign trip

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao has cut short his month-long trip foreign trip as controversy broke out over his trip.

It is known that Mayor left for the US on August 23 and cut short his tour after the district Collector issued a notice for leaving for the US without informing the government.

The developments which have been taking place in Karimnagar for three days have become a topic of discussion everywhere.

It is reported that the Collector has expressed displeasure that the in-charge has not been given the responsibility of the post as it is clear in the law that it is mandatory to take the permission of the government in case of going away from the municipal corporation for a long period. Based on the complaints received the Collector issued a notice to Mayor Sunil Rao through WhatsApp and he had to give his explanation to the Collector that he would be available in Karimnagar on September 6, after the uproar over his visit.

The Mayor seems to be upset as the Collector’s notice clearly stated that someone else would be made in-charge if he stayed away from the city for long. He also attached the ticket for his return journey and gave an explanation to the Collector.

With the latest developments, Deputy Mayor Challa Swarooparani has no chance to take charge as the Mayor of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, the BC unions were outraged by the Mayor’s behaviour.

It is noteworthy that he did not inform the party leadership, local MLA Gangula Kamalakar or Deputy Mayor Challa Swaruparani about his journey. According to party sources, Sunil Rao informed MLA Gangula Kamalakar over the phone during the night of his journey visit to America.

The municipal law says that if the mayor leaves the city and is away for 14 days, the deputy mayor must be given the in-charge duties. In this context, Congress corporator Mendi Srilata has complained to the Collector as well as to the municipal officials in Hyderabad and also to the minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

At the same time, Deputy Mayor Challa Swarooparani and some other corporators also complained against the mayor’s 33-day trip to America, citing the law. In the background of seasonal diseases and festivals, she was asked to be given in-charge responsibilities.

The Collector informed the Deputy Mayor through a memo as Mayor Sunil Rao himself explained that he would be available in Karimnagar within the stipulated time without violating the municipal law. In case the Mayor is not available on September 6, further action will be taken as per the provisions of Municipal Act 34(2), the Collector clarified in a memo issued to the Deputy Mayor.

Challa Swaruparani, who was elected as a corporator and got the post of deputy mayor for the first time, thought that Challa Swarooparani got an opportunity to take over the duties of mayor unexpectedly. The schedule for the mayor’s return trip made Swaroopa Rani to get the chance of the first BC woman in the corporation’s history to take over as mayor.