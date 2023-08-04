Upset over husband’s illegal affair, woman plunges into pond in Medak

Medak: Upset over her husband’s illegal affair with her sister, a woman allegedly jumped into a temple’s Pushkarani at Kuchanpally in Havelighanpur Mandal in Medak distinct died late on Thursday.



Her husband who tried to rescue her is undergoing treatment in hospital. The locals pulled the couple out of the pond.

It is learnt that the woman identified as Makkala Lavanya (25) and while her husband Yadagiri (30), were residents of Medak district. They had come to Kuchenpally to attend a function at a relative’s home.

It is said that Lavanya had a widowed younger sister Swapna with whom Yadagiri was allegedly having an affair. During a booze party, Yadagiri revealed this to his friends unaware of the presence of his wife. Upset over this Lavanya ran to the temple pond and plunged into it, after which Yadagiri too jumped in to rescue her.