Urban development works in TS set to get fillip

Hyderabad: The State government has allocated Rs 11,372 crore to the Municipal Administration department headed by Minister KT Rama Rao.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao while presenting the Budget in the Assembly on Monday said, taking into account the ever-increasing urban population, the government focused attention on provision of basic amenities in urban areas. With the initiatives taken by the government, there is improvement in finances of municipalities.

Under the 'Pattana Pragathi', so far Rs 3,855 crore was made available to municipal corporations, including Hyderabad. Improved sanitation, greenery and public services were being made available through the scheme.

The government has taken up construction of 144 integrated veg and non-veg markets in all municipalities and corporations at a cost of Rs 522 crore. The works were being executed in a speedy manner. An amount of Rs 346 crore was allocated for conversion of cemeteries into 'Vykunta Dhamams' with all modern facilities. These works are on at a brisk pace.

Under the Urban Mission Bhagiratha, the government has taken up safe drinking water supply in 141 municipalities at a cost of Rs 6,578 crore. Works have been completed in 103 municipalities and drinking water made available. In other municipalities, they are in final stages.

The Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board will spend Rs 1,956 crore for providing water to people living within the Outer Ring Road limits. The Sunkishala intake works have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 2,214 crore to provide continuous drinking water supply in Hyderabad. This will be completed this year. As part of three packages, construction of 31 STPs with a capacity of 1,259 million litters/day has been taken up with a cost of Rs 3,866 crore.

Regarding the double bedroom houses in the city, the government has so far completed 67,782 and construction of 32,218 houses is at different stages. Under the SRDP programme, the government has taken up 42 key roads and flyovers and completed 31.

The remaining 11 will be completed this year. The government completed nine foot over bridges of the 22 taken up with a cost of Rs 76.65 crore. The minister listed several Central awards won by the State.