Urban forest park inaugurated in Siddipet

Ministers Harish Rao and Indra Karan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated Kalpakavanam urban forest park here at Sangapur of Gajwel mandal of Siddipet district.



The forest which was spread across 117 hectares was developed at a cost of Rs 7.43 crore, attached to Wargal road. Apart from running and walking, the park has facilities like a watch tower, open air gymnasium, playground for kids, open dining, gazebo which are developed under the theme 'Save Forest Save Earth'. Special provisions have also been developed for families to cook.

MLC Farooq Hussain, PCCF R Shoba, FDC chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy, ZP chairperson Roja Radha Sharma, municipal chairman Rajamouli Gupta and others were present.

The government has planned to develop 94 urban parks each with a theme of its own. Out of these, 60 parks were in limits of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the remaining in other urban areas of the state.