Urea Shortage Row: There is no need to panic, assures Khammam Collector

Khammam: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has clarified that there is no shortage of urea in the district, stating that an additional 3,250 metric tonnes of urea has been supplied this year compared to the previous year to meet farmers’ needs.

In an interaction with The Hans India on Monday, he assured that sufficient stock was available. “Currently, we have 2,700 metric tonnes of urea in stock across the district.

There is no shortage of urea anywhere in the district. Farmers are advised not to panic or rush to buy in excess,” said Durishetty.

He urged farmers to purchase urea based on their immediate requirements only and advised split application of urea—once every 15 days in two doses—for improved crop results.

The Collector instructed PACS to distribute urea only as per actual farmer requirements and emphasized increased monitoring in Kallur and Tallada mandals, where demand spikes have been observed.

He directed Agricultural Extension Officers (AEOs) to coordinate and avoid unnecessary queues or delays at distribution centres.

“If farmers are forced to wait in long queues or leave their slippers in lines to reserve their place, serious action will be taken against the responsible society officials,” the Collector warned.

“Farmers should be able to collect urea within 10–15 minutes of arriving at the distribution centres,” he added. The Collector said that he instructed officials to identify individuals who are purchasing in bulk or making frequent purchases, and to ensure that small and marginal farmers receive priority access.

“Strict action will be taken in cases of urea diversion,” he said. “Daily stock updates must be shared transparently with all stakeholders.”

In situations where high farmer turnout is seen at one location, urea stocks from nearby areas should be mobilized to ensure uninterrupted supply.

Durishetty also said on rumours being spread with the intent to incite protests, stating that such false claims are being made by a few individuals for vested interests.

“There is no reason for any farmer to stage protests in Khammam. Stocks are being allotted wherever necessary,” he said. “Farmers are also encouraged to consider Nano Urea as a viable alternative.”