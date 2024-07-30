Urgent Call to Action Against Adulterated Taddy(kallu) in Gadwal district.

Gadwal : In a fervent appeal to protect the health and well-being of the people of Gadwal, MIM district president Munna Bhasha has demanded immediate action against the widespread sale of adulterated Taddy (kallu), a local alcoholic beverage. Addressing the media, Bhasha emphasized the necessity for a thorough investigation and severe punishment for those responsible for this dangerous practice. For the past few days, reports of kallu adulteration have been prominent in newspapers, raising alarm across the community.





Munna Bhasha highlighted the dire health consequences faced by consumers, particularly laborers and daily wage workers who often rely on this affordable drink. Many of these individuals have fallen seriously ill, requiring medical treatments that are beyond their financial reach. "The consumption of this adulterated kallu is turning our laborers and nali workers into hospital cases," Bhasha lamented. "It's a travesty that the poorest among us, those who work the hardest, are the ones suffering the most." Bhasha pointed out the extensive illegal trade of this toxic beverage and accused local officials of failing to enforce laws meant to protect public health.

He suggested that corruption might be a factor, with authorities possibly accepting bribes to overlook these illegal activities. "Everyone knows the extent of this issue in our constituency, yet those who should be acting against it are as passive as if they were dealing with lemon water," he remarked. "The public suspects that some officials are receiving a share of the profits from this illegal trade." The MIM district president expressed deep concern over the dual threat posed by this issue: the immediate health dangers to consumers and the long-term impact on the youth, who are becoming addicted to this toxic drink. He criticized the responsible parties for prioritizing illegal profits over the well-being of the community. "We are destroying the health of our people and the future of our youth for the sake of illegal income," Bhasha warned. "This not only harms individuals but also undermines the entire community." In his plea, Bhasha called on politicians and officials to take decisive action.

He demanded that the sale of adulterated kallu be strictly controlled and that those involved in this illegal trade face severe penalties. "The MIM party stands with the people in demanding that this poison be eradicated from our neighborhood," he declared. "We urge the authorities to prioritize public health and not succumb to bribes. The money from such corruption will only bring misfortune to your families." Munna Bhasha concluded with a stark reminder to political leaders: "The public is watching. They will hold you accountable if you fail to act. It's time to protect our community from this menace and ensure a healthier, safer future for all." His impassioned call to action has resonated with the residents of Gadwal, who now look to their leaders to address this urgent crisis and safeguard their health and future.