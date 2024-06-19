US-based real estate firm delegation meets CM

Hyderabad: A delegation led by Cushman and Wakefield Asia Pacific CEO Matthew Bouw called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Tuesday. The IT and Industries Minister, D Sridhar Babu, and officials participated in the meeting.

The delegation and Reddy discussed the rapid development of Hyderabad as a global city and the expansion of other sectors. The delegation shared details of their study, including the rapid growth of cities in the country.

The study disclosed details of significant growth registered in Hyderabad in leasing, office space, construction, and residential space, along with real estate, in the last six months.

The delegation informed the CM that a report on the development of metro cities in the country would be released by the end of July this year. The company has been releasing a report on the development of cities every six months.

Reddy said Hyderabad would emerge as a wonderful city by taking up the Musi Riverfront Development Project, the Regional Ring Road (RRR), and the expansion of Metro Rail.

The CM said the government was not confined to competing with other cities in the country but was also making all efforts to promote the city as one of the best in the world. He opined that the number of people staying in the US from Telangana and those who returned from America ‘are increasing’. Hence, Hyderabad should be developed on par with New York, the CM said.