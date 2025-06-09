U.S. Influence on India's Foreign Policy Questioned: CPM Telangana Secretary John Wesley Calls for United Secular Front Against Communal Politics

Gadwal: Communist Party of India (Marxist) Telangana State Secretary John Wesley raised serious concerns about growing American influence over India’s foreign policy during a district-wide extended meeting of the CPM held on Monday at Anantha Convention Hall in the district headquarters. The event was presided over by district committee member G. Raju and witnessed participation from numerous party leaders and activists.

Addressing the gathering, John Wesley questioned the central government’s silence on former U.S. President Donald Trump's claims that it was his intervention that stopped a potential war between India and Pakistan. “What is the nature of America’s dominance in India’s foreign policy?” he asked, demanding a clear response from the Modi-led central government.

He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for boasting about India surpassing Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, while failing to address the growing economic and social disparities within the country. “If 80% of the country's wealth is in the hands of just 20% of corporate forces and capitalists, the rest—India’s poor—are still struggling for food, shelter, and clothing,” Wesley lamented.

He further alleged that during the 11 years of BJP rule, there has been a sharp increase in attacks and atrocities against the marginalized and backward communities. He accused the BJP of sowing division and hatred among people to benefit from vote-bank politics, and emphasized the need for all secular and democratic forces to unite against the rise of communal forces in the country.

Wesley reiterated that wars are not solutions to problems and urged people to reflect on the deteriorating conditions in war-torn nations around the world. He encouraged youth to avoid being swayed by emotions and instead analyze the root causes of national and global issues.

In regard to the Telangana government, he criticized its failure to implement promises made to the people, blaming economic excuses for policy backtracking. He described this as unacceptable, especially when the poor and marginalized are left behind.

In a strong statement against caste-based dominance, Wesley called upon marginalized communities in Jogulamba Gadwal district to unite and overthrow the upper-caste feudal political forces, who continue to exploit the poor either directly or indirectly.

Symbolic Bike Rally and Tributes

Prior to the meeting, a bike rally was held starting from Jammiched, passing through town streets, and culminating at Ambedkar Chowk. Floral tributes were offered to the statues of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Jyotirao Phule, reinforcing the CPM’s commitment to social justice and equality.

The event also served as an opportunity for leaders from other political parties and representatives of various social and public organizations in Gadwal town to meet John Wesley, honor him ceremonially, and submit memoranda regarding various public issues affecting the district.

Party Leaders in Attendance

The event was marked by the presence of several prominent CPM leaders including:

R. Sriram Naik (State Committee Member)

A. Venkataswamy (District Secretary)

Repalle Devadas, Paranjyoti, V.V. Narasimha, Maddileti, Upper Narasimha, Narmada, Eidanna, and Ramesh (District Committee Members)

Local mandal-level leaders, activists, and supporters attended in large numbers, reflecting strong grassroots support for the party in the region.