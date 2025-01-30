Osmania Hospital Gets a New Building: CM Revanth Reddy to Lay Foundation Stone

Hyderabad: For Telangana’s healthcare sector, a new chapter is set to begin with the construction of a modern building for Osmania Hospital. The Telangana government has decided to build a new facility to replace the existing structure, which has been serving people from Telangana, undivided Andhra Pradesh, and neighboring states like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka for over a century. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the new hospital on Friday.

Currently located in Afzalgunj, the Osmania Hospital will be relocated to Goshamahal Stadium. The new facility will be built over 26 acres with a total area of 32 lakh square feet, featuring 2,000 beds. The government aims to ensure that the new Osmania Hospital meets the standards of corporate hospitals, providing state-of-the-art medical care.

During a recent review meeting, CM Revanth Reddy directed officials to design the hospital to cater to the medical needs of the next 100 years. The hospital will house multiple super-specialty departments, each with dedicated operation theaters, post-operative wards, and ICU facilities. The ground floor will feature centralized diagnostic services, while advanced technology-based mortuary services and a state-of-the-art organ transplantation unit are also planned.

To enhance accessibility and efficiency, the hospital will include two underground floors for parking, a fire station nearby, and wide internal roads for smooth ambulance and fire engine movement. Additionally, ramps will be built to facilitate the movement of differently-abled individuals. The premises will also feature dormitories, a canteen, and modern restrooms for patient attendants.

With these ambitious plans, the Telangana government is set to revolutionize healthcare services, making Osmania Hospital a benchmark for medical excellence in the region.