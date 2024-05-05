Uttam accuses KCR of spreading lies

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao for spreading misinformation about the Godavari and Krishna River waters, Singareni Collieries, and other issues.

Speaking to media persons while campaigning for Congress candidate from Nalgonda K Raghuveera Reddy on Saturday, Uttam dismissed KCR’s recent accusations against the Congress government. KCR had made these allegations at a roadshow in Ramagundam after a 48-hour ban imposed by the Election Commission for using offensive and unparliamentary language.

“Instead of reflecting on his behaviour during the ban, KCR resumed his speech with more lies, continuing to blame Congress for actions taken during his government. As the saying goes, ‘Old habits die hard,’” Uttam Kumar Reddy remarked.

He also pointed out that the Congress has repeatedly clarified that it was the KCR government, not the Congress that agreed to

hand over Telangana’s projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). However, Congress stepped in to stop it.

By repeating false claims, KCR is trying to mislead the people, he alleged. Regarding the Singareni issue, Uttam Kumar Reddy explained that KCR, in collusion with the Modi government, attempted to privatise Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), a move that Congress opposed, leading to its cancellation.

He criticized KCR for remaining silent when the BJP government attempted to privatise four coal blocks in Telangana. “As a Member of Parliament, I opposed the privatisation and demanded their allotment to SCCL,” he said. Uttam Kumar Reddy mentioned that within three months of coming to power, the Congress government streamlined SCCL’s operations and launched a Rs 1 crore accident insurance scheme for Singareni employees.

He accused KCR of neglecting SCCL and its workers for nine-and-a-half years and now, with elections approaching, attempting to scare Singareni workers to win their votes. “KCR’s BRS party, not Singareni, is the one facing a survival threat. The party is unlikely to win a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections and could soon disappear from Telangana,” he added.

The minister also warned people to be cautious of BJP leaders who spread false promises and hatred to win elections.