Uttam asks Collectors to wrap up paddy procurement in two weeks

Hyderabad: Paddy procurement was at brisk pace as the State government has already purchased 50 lakh metric tons of grains from farmers out of 70 lakh tons target till the date. “Another 20 lakh tons of paddy will be procured in two weeks,” Civil Supplies Minister Uttam said, asking the district Collectors to complete the task before the deadline.

The Minister, accompanied by Chief Secretary K Ramarksihan Rao held a video conference with Collectors and reviewed the status of paddy procurement in every district. He said that the government estimated 129.35 lakh metric tons of paddy production in the Rabi season.

In the last Rabi season, the government procured 25 lakh metric tons of paddy only by May 15 and it was doubled in the current agriculture season. The Minister said that 8,348 procurement centres were opened in view of increased yielding this year.

Stating that the Civil Supplies wing was closely monitoring the paddy procurement, Uttam said that paddy with more moisture content would also be purchased from the farmers as the government is committed to the welfare of the farming community.

He instructed the Collectors to conduct field visits and monitor the procurement process ensuring not a single farmer struggled. All the district officials have been asked to be vigilant in the procurement process for the next 10-12 days and rectify errors, if any, at the field level and resolve them promptly. The Collectors should take the initiative of disclosing facts to the public and providing reassurance to farmers during the procurement.